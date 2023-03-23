The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) host the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2. The Lightning fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Senators are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Senators vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2

ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2 Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-145) Senators (+125) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have won 12, or 33.3%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Ottawa has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 9-17 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Senators.

Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 33 of 71 games this season.

Senators vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 247 (5th) Goals 219 (19th) 219 (13th) Goals Allowed 230 (20th) 63 (2nd) Power Play Goals 63 (2nd) 45 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (15th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Ottawa has hit the over in five of its past 10 outings.

The Senators have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

During the past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.2 goals.

The Senators have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (219 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Senators have given up 230 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -11.

