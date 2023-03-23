Senators vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) host the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2. The Lightning fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Senators are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Senators vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-145)
|Senators (+125)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have won 12, or 33.3%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Ottawa has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 9-17 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Senators.
- Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 33 of 71 games this season.
Senators vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|247 (5th)
|Goals
|219 (19th)
|219 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|230 (20th)
|63 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (2nd)
|45 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (15th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Ottawa has hit the over in five of its past 10 outings.
- The Senators have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- During the past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.2 goals.
- The Senators have the league's 19th-ranked scoring offense (219 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Senators have given up 230 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -11.
