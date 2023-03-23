Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM on TBS.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 20-11-0 this season.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|71.2
|149.6
|57.8
|122.9
|133.5
|Florida Atlantic
|78.4
|149.6
|65.1
|122.9
|142.4
Additional Tennessee vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Volunteers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Owls' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Volunteers score 6.1 more points per game (71.2) than the Owls allow (65.1).
- Tennessee has a 14-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 65.1 points.
- The Owls score 20.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.8).
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-16-0
|14-19-0
|Florida Atlantic
|20-11-0
|17-14-0
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Florida Atlantic
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-3
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
