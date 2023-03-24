Fred VanVleet plus his Toronto Raptors teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

VanVleet had 28 points, 11 assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 118-114 loss against the Pacers.

With prop bets available for VanVleet, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.7 21.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.3 Assists 8.5 7.1 9.2 PRA 34.5 31 34 PR 25.5 23.9 24.8 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.6



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Pistons

VanVleet has taken 16.3 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 14.9% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

VanVleet is averaging 8.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.9 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 118.6 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.8 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/12/2023 37 35 3 8 6 1 0

