Friday's game features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) matching up at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 win for Houston.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 138.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami +280

Houston vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami, who is 16-11-0 ATS. The Cougars have hit the over in 15 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 13 times. The teams score an average of 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Miami has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars' +658 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (second in college basketball).

Houston is 14th in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents average.

Houston hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (172nd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.4%.

The Cougars' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 76.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Houston has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (14th in college basketball play), 3.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (79th in college basketball).

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes put up 79.1 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a +256 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Miami wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, 135th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.2.

Miami knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Miami has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

