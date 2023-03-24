The Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Poeltl, in his most recent time out, had 23 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 118-114 loss to the Pacers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Poeltl's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 16.5 Rebounds 10.5 9.1 9.6 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.6 PRA 29.5 25 28.7 PR 26.5 22.1 26.1



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Pistons

Poeltl's Raptors average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 29th in the league, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per contest.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 27 9 14 4 0 1 2 2/12/2023 25 6 5 1 0 3 2 1/6/2023 32 11 16 7 0 3 2

