The Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Anunoby, in his last action, had seven points, six rebounds and four steals in a 118-114 loss to the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Anunoby's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.6 17.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 3.4 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA 22.5 23.6 22.5 PR 20.5 21.7 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.9



OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.1 per contest.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 21st in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.6 points per game, the Pistons are the 29th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 16th in the league, giving up 25.8 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 11.9 makes per game, sixth in the league.

OG Anunoby vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 39 6 3 2 0 1 1 11/14/2022 37 19 7 3 1 2 0

