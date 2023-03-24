Pascal Siakam's Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Siakam totaled 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-114 loss against the Pacers.

In this article we will break down Siakam's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.2 18.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.3 Assists 5.5 6.0 5.7 PRA 37.5 38 32.7 PR 32.5 32 27 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Raptors rank 21st in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Pistons allow 118.6 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

The Pistons concede 25.8 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 11.9 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 35 29 8 5 1 2 3 2/12/2023 38 28 4 6 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.