Raptors vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
The Detroit Pistons (16-57), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (35-38). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Pistons matchup.
Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-14.5)
|223.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-14.5)
|223.5
|-1200
|+750
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-14.5)
|224
|-1250
|+750
|Tipico
|Raptors (-12.5)
|-
|-900
|+600
Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons put up 110.8 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 118.6 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -568 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.
- These two teams score 223.7 points per game between them, 0.2 more than this game's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 230.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Toronto has covered 35 times in 73 matchups with a spread this season.
- Detroit is 31-40-2 ATS this year.
Raptors and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+130
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
