The Detroit Pistons (16-57), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (35-38). This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet

BSDET and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons put up 110.8 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 118.6 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -568 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

These two teams score 223.7 points per game between them, 0.2 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto has covered 35 times in 73 matchups with a spread this season.

Detroit is 31-40-2 ATS this year.

Raptors and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +8000 +130 Pistons - - -

