The Detroit Pistons (16-57) visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) after losing nine straight road games. The Raptors are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Pistons Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 120 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Pistons

  • Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 14.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (224)
  • The Raptors' .493 ATS win percentage (36-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .425 mark (31-41-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (54.8% of the time) than Detroit (49.3%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 25-18, while the Pistons are 14-55 as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

  • Toronto ranks 21st in the NBA with 112.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 112.2 points allowed per contest.
  • So far this season, the Raptors rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 23.6 per game.
  • The Raptors rank 24th in the NBA by making 10.8 three-pointers per contest, but they own a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks third-worst in the league.
  • Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 74% are two-pointers and 26% are threes.

