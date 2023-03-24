Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-57) visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) after losing nine straight road games. The Raptors are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 120 - Pistons 107
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 14.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Raptors' .493 ATS win percentage (36-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .425 mark (31-41-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (54.8% of the time) than Detroit (49.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 25-18, while the Pistons are 14-55 as moneyline underdogs.
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto ranks 21st in the NBA with 112.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 112.2 points allowed per contest.
- So far this season, the Raptors rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 23.6 per game.
- The Raptors rank 24th in the NBA by making 10.8 three-pointers per contest, but they own a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 74% are two-pointers and 26% are threes.
