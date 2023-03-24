The Detroit Pistons (16-57) visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) after losing nine straight road games. The Raptors are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet

BSDET and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 120 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 14.5)

Pistons (+ 14.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Raptors' .493 ATS win percentage (36-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .425 mark (31-41-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (54.8% of the time) than Detroit (49.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 25-18, while the Pistons are 14-55 as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto ranks 21st in the NBA with 112.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 112.2 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Raptors rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 23.6 per game.

The Raptors rank 24th in the NBA by making 10.8 three-pointers per contest, but they own a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 74% are two-pointers and 26% are threes.

