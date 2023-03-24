Raptors vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.
Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSDET and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-12.5
|-
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- Toronto's games have gone over the point total in 41 out of 73 opportunities (56.2%).
- The Raptors are 37-36-0 ATS this season.
- Toronto has entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Toronto has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.
- The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 90%.
Raptors vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.9
|223.7
|112.2
|230.8
|224
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|110.8
|223.7
|118.6
|230.8
|227.7
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.
- Eight of Raptors' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Toronto sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-15-0) than it does on the road (15-21-0).
- The Raptors record 5.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Pistons allow (118.6).
- Toronto is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|37-36
|1-0
|41-32
|Pistons
|32-41
|2-8
|36-37
Raptors vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Raptors
|Pistons
|112.9
|110.8
|21
|28
|15-5
|21-9
|15-5
|14-16
|112.2
|118.6
|6
|29
|25-5
|15-5
|25-5
|8-12
