The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSDET and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -12.5 -

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

Toronto's games have gone over the point total in 41 out of 73 opportunities (56.2%).

The Raptors are 37-36-0 ATS this season.

Toronto has entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

Toronto has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.

The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 90%.

Raptors vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.9 223.7 112.2 230.8 224 Pistons 0 0% 110.8 223.7 118.6 230.8 227.7

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.

Eight of Raptors' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Toronto sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-15-0) than it does on the road (15-21-0).

The Raptors record 5.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Pistons allow (118.6).

Toronto is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Raptors and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 37-36 1-0 41-32 Pistons 32-41 2-8 36-37

Raptors vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Pistons 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 15-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-9 15-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 25-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-5 25-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-12

