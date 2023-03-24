The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: BSDET and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -12.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • Toronto's games have gone over the point total in 41 out of 73 opportunities (56.2%).
  • The Raptors are 37-36-0 ATS this season.
  • Toronto has entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.
  • Toronto has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 90%.

Raptors vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 0 0% 112.9 223.7 112.2 230.8 224
Pistons 0 0% 110.8 223.7 118.6 230.8 227.7

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Eight of Raptors' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Toronto sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-15-0) than it does on the road (15-21-0).
  • The Raptors record 5.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Pistons allow (118.6).
  • Toronto is 15-5 against the spread and 15-5 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Raptors and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 37-36 1-0 41-32
Pistons 32-41 2-8 36-37

Raptors vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Pistons
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 110.8
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
15-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-9
15-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
25-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-5
25-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.