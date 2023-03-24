The Toronto Raptors (35-38) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-57) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, March 24 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Raptors are coming off of a 118-114 loss to the Pacers in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam scored a team-best 31 points for the Raptors in the loss.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 Precious Achiuwa PF Questionable Hamstring 9.0 6.0 1.0 Dalano Banton PG Out Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1 Scottie Barnes SF Questionable Wrist 15.5 6.9 4.7 Joe Wieskamp SF Questionable Hamstring 1.8 0.4 0.2

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Cory Joseph: Out (Illness), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSDET and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The 112.9 points per game the Raptors put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.6).

Toronto is 15-5 when scoring more than 118.6 points.

The Raptors have been scoring 114.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 112.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Toronto connects on 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2.

The Raptors rank 15th in the league by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 112.0 points per 100 possessions.

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -14.5 223.5

