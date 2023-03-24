When the Toronto Raptors (35-38) and Detroit Pistons (16-57) square off at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Pascal Siakam will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Raptors' Last Game

The Raptors lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 118-114, on Wednesday. Siakam starred with 31 points, plus 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 31 10 7 0 1 0 Fred VanVleet 28 2 11 2 0 3 Jakob Poeltl 23 8 1 2 2 0

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is tops on the Raptors at 24.2 points per game, while also putting up 6 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors at 7.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 19.7 points.

Scottie Barnes averages 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl paces the Raptors at 9.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.9 assists and 13 points.

OG Anunoby puts up 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 21.5 3.3 9.2 2.5 0.3 3.6 Pascal Siakam 18.7 8.3 5.7 0.9 0.4 1 Jakob Poeltl 16.5 9.6 2.6 1.1 1.3 0 OG Anunoby 17.8 3.4 1.3 2 0.5 2.9 Scottie Barnes 14.2 5 3.8 0.7 0.1 0.4

