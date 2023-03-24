Syracuse vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 24
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (25-5) against the Syracuse Orange (20-12) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 24.
The Orange's last contest on Monday ended in a 72-54 victory against Seton Hall.
Syracuse vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Syracuse vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 73, Syracuse 68
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Orange registered their signature win of the season, a 75-67 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 25th-most defeats.
- Syracuse has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-67 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 9
- 77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on February 19
- 91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 56) on January 8
- 90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on January 26
- 72-54 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 77) on March 20
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange's +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 74 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (255th in college basketball).
- Syracuse scores fewer points in conference play (71.7 per game) than overall (74).
- The Orange are putting up more points at home (77.4 per game) than on the road (70.4).
- In 2022-23 Syracuse is giving up 8.5 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.7).
- The Orange have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 72.3 points per contest, 1.7 fewer points their than season average of 74.
