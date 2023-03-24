Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:45 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have gone over the point total.
- Xavier has covered 19 times in 34 games with a spread this year.
- So far this year, 21 out of the Musketeers' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Texas' national championship odds (+1000) place it fourth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fifth-best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1000.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +3500, Xavier has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
