How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
You can see the Canadiens try to hold off the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE.
Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/23/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Canadiens
|3-1 MON
|11/17/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Canadiens
|6-4 CBJ
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 266 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.
- The Canadiens' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|72
|22
|35
|57
|43
|36
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|56
|14
|24
|38
|30
|26
|39.6%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|58
|12
|17
|29
|36
|17
|60%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.9 goals per game (276 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 193 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 48 goals (4.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|69
|18
|49
|67
|45
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|60
|25
|18
|43
|24
|24
|55%
|Jack Roslovic
|68
|9
|31
|40
|40
|27
|44.9%
|Kent Johnson
|68
|15
|21
|36
|31
|21
|27.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.