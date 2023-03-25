The Montreal Canadiens (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

You can see the Canadiens try to hold off the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/23/2022 Blue Jackets Canadiens 3-1 MON
11/17/2022 Blue Jackets Canadiens 6-4 CBJ

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 266 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.
  • The Canadiens' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 72 22 35 57 43 36 47.3%
Kirby Dach 56 14 24 38 30 26 39.6%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%
Mike Hoffman 58 12 17 29 36 17 60%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets concede 3.9 goals per game (276 in total), 31st in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have 193 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 48 goals (4.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 69 18 49 67 45 42 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 60 25 18 43 24 24 55%
Jack Roslovic 68 9 31 40 40 27 44.9%
Kent Johnson 68 15 21 36 31 21 27.3%

