The Montreal Canadiens (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a victory) will clash on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montréal.

You can see the Canadiens try to hold off the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE

ESPN+, TVAS, BSOH, CITY, and SNE Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/23/2022 Blue Jackets Canadiens 3-1 MON 11/17/2022 Blue Jackets Canadiens 6-4 CBJ

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 266 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

The Canadiens' 199 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 72 22 35 57 43 36 47.3% Kirby Dach 56 14 24 38 30 26 39.6% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2% Mike Hoffman 58 12 17 29 36 17 60%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.9 goals per game (276 in total), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 193 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 48 goals (4.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players