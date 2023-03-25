The New Jersey Devils (45-19-8) will aim to halt a three-game home losing streak when they play the Ottawa Senators (35-32-5) on March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1.

In the past 10 contests for the Senators (3-6-1), their offense has totaled 29 goals while their defense has conceded 37 goals. They have registered 36 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (19.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Senators vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-195)

Devils (-195) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators (35-32-5 overall) have posted a record of 7-5-12 in games that have required OT this season.

In the 22 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Senators scored just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

When Ottawa has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-7-1 record).

The Senators have earned 66 points in their 43 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Ottawa has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 14-9-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 24-16-1 (49 points).

The Senators' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Senators went 11-15-4 in those contests (26 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 5th 3.46 Goals Scored 3.14 18th 5th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 4th 34.5 Shots 33.3 6th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 17th 21% Power Play % 24.2% 7th 8th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 7th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Senators vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.