The Ottawa Senators (35-32-5) will visit the New Jersey Devils (45-19-8) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Senators' game against the Devils will air on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Senators vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/19/2022 Senators Devils 5-1 NJ 11/10/2022 Devils Senators 4-3 (F/OT) NJ

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have given up 232 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Senators have 226 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 68 35 44 79 52 53 40.8% Brady Tkachuk 72 32 42 74 46 29 47.6% Claude Giroux 72 28 41 69 31 46 58.7% Alex DeBrincat 72 23 36 59 36 43 60% Drake Batherson 72 21 35 56 36 34 34.3%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 194 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (249 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players