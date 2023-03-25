The Ottawa Senators (35-32-5) will visit the New Jersey Devils (45-19-8) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Senators' game against the Devils will air on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Senators vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/19/2022 Senators Devils 5-1 NJ
11/10/2022 Devils Senators 4-3 (F/OT) NJ

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators have given up 232 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have 226 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 68 35 44 79 52 53 40.8%
Brady Tkachuk 72 32 42 74 46 29 47.6%
Claude Giroux 72 28 41 69 31 46 58.7%
Alex DeBrincat 72 23 36 59 36 43 60%
Drake Batherson 72 21 35 56 36 34 34.3%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have given up 194 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Devils score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (249 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 68 39 45 84 77 53 34.7%
Nico Hischier 71 30 38 68 32 55 53.8%
Dougie Hamilton 72 18 50 68 65 17 -
Jesper Bratt 72 30 35 65 39 33 -
Timo Meier 68 35 23 58 55 56 35.7%

