How to Watch the Senators vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (35-32-5) will visit the New Jersey Devils (45-19-8) -- who've lost three straight at home -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Senators' game against the Devils will air on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1, so tune in to take in the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Senators vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/19/2022
|Senators
|Devils
|5-1 NJ
|11/10/2022
|Devils
|Senators
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 232 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 226 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Senators have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|68
|35
|44
|79
|52
|53
|40.8%
|Brady Tkachuk
|72
|32
|42
|74
|46
|29
|47.6%
|Claude Giroux
|72
|28
|41
|69
|31
|46
|58.7%
|Alex DeBrincat
|72
|23
|36
|59
|36
|43
|60%
|Drake Batherson
|72
|21
|35
|56
|36
|34
|34.3%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 194 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (249 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|68
|39
|45
|84
|77
|53
|34.7%
|Nico Hischier
|71
|30
|38
|68
|32
|55
|53.8%
|Dougie Hamilton
|72
|18
|50
|68
|65
|17
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|72
|30
|35
|65
|39
|33
|-
|Timo Meier
|68
|35
|23
|58
|55
|56
|35.7%
