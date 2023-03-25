The New Jersey Devils (45-19-8), losers of three home games in a row, host the Ottawa Senators (35-32-5) at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1.

Senators vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-180) Senators (+155) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Senators Betting Insights

This season the Senators have won 13 of the 37 games, or 35.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Ottawa has a record of 4-12, a 25.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 34 of 72 games this season.

Senators vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 249 (5th) Goals 226 (19th) 194 (5th) Goals Allowed 232 (18th) 42 (20th) Power Play Goals 65 (2nd) 37 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (16th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Senators with DraftKings.

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Ottawa has gone over the total five times.

The Senators have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are averaging 7.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Senators have scored 226 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.

The Senators have conceded 232 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.

Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -6.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.