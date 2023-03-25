Senators vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils (45-19-8), losers of three home games in a row, host the Ottawa Senators (35-32-5) at Prudential Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1.
Senators vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SN1
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-180)
|Senators (+155)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- This season the Senators have won 13 of the 37 games, or 35.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Ottawa has a record of 4-12, a 25.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 34 of 72 games this season.
Senators vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|249 (5th)
|Goals
|226 (19th)
|194 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|232 (18th)
|42 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|65 (2nd)
|37 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (16th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Ottawa has gone over the total five times.
- The Senators have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's total of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are averaging 7.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Senators have scored 226 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.
- The Senators have conceded 232 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.
- Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -6.
