Fred VanVleet could make a big impact for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

VanVleet, in his previous game (March 24 win against the Pistons) put up 18 points, four assists and two steals.

In this article we will dive into VanVleet's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.7 21.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.3 Assists 7.5 7.0 8.8 PRA 32.5 30.9 34 PR 24.5 23.9 25.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.7



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 15.0% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

He's put up 8.8 threes per game, or 23.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Wizards concede 113.8 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 24.5 per game, seventh in the league.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 40 25 4 9 6 2 3 3/2/2023 40 14 3 8 2 0 2

