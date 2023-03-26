The Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-97 win over the Pistons, Poeltl put up four points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Poeltl's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.9 14.6 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.3 PRA 27.5 24.9 26.3 PR 24.5 22 24



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Wizards

The Raptors rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.8 points per game.

The Wizards concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.5 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 24 14 5 0 0 0 1 3/2/2023 32 23 13 4 0 2 3 1/30/2023 22 7 5 2 0 1 0

