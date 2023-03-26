Jakob Poeltl Player Prop Bets: Raptors vs. Wizards - March 26
The Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Poeltl's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|12.9
|14.6
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.1
|9.4
|Assists
|2.5
|2.9
|2.3
|PRA
|27.5
|24.9
|26.3
|PR
|24.5
|22
|24
Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Wizards
- The Raptors rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.8 points per game.
- The Wizards concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.
- Allowing 24.5 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.
Jakob Poeltl vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/4/2023
|24
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/2/2023
|32
|23
|13
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1/30/2023
|22
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
