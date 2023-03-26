OG Anunoby and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 118-97 win over the Pistons (his most recent action) Anunoby produced 17 points.

Below we will look at Anunoby's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.6 16.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 3.4 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA 21.5 23.6 21.6 PR 19.5 21.7 20.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of OG Anunoby's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Anunoby's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.9.

The Wizards give up 113.8 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards are 13th in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 24.5 per game.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

OG Anunoby vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 39 6 3 2 0 1 1 3/2/2023 38 26 3 2 4 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Anunoby or any of his Raptors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.