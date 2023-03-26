Pascal Siakam and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Siakam put up 32 points and nine assists in a 118-97 win against the Pistons.

Below, we dig into Siakam's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.3 20.6 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.7 Assists 5.5 6.0 6.0 PRA 37.5 38.1 34.3 PR 31.5 32.1 28.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Siakam's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.9 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 113.8 points per game.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.5 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 37 15 4 8 0 0 4 3/2/2023 39 13 11 6 1 1 0

