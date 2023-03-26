The Washington Wizards (33-41) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -9.5 222.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

In 41 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have gone over 222.5 total points.

The average point total in Toronto's matchups this year is 225, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Raptors are 38-36-0 against the spread this season.

Toronto has won 26, or 59.1%, of the 44 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Toronto has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Raptors have a 81.8% chance to win.

Raptors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 41 55.4% 113 226 112 225.8 224 Wizards 41 55.4% 113 226 113.8 225.8 226

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Raptors have hit the over seven times.

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 36 opportunities in road games.

The Raptors score 113 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.8 the Wizards give up.

Toronto has a 20-13 record against the spread and a 23-10 record overall when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Raptors and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 38-36 5-3 41-33 Wizards 35-38 1-2 38-36

Raptors vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Wizards 113 Points Scored (PG) 113 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 20-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-13 23-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-14 112 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 29-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-9 29-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-8

