The Toronto Raptors (36-38) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (33-41) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Raptors came out on top in their most recent game 118-97 against the Pistons on Friday. In the Raptors' win, Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding five rebounds and nine assists).

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0 Gary Trent Jr. SG Out Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 Dalano Banton PG Out Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1 Scottie Barnes SF Questionable Wrist 15.5 6.9 4.7 Joe Wieskamp SF Out Hamstring 1.8 0.4 0.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Groin), Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Raptors Season Insights

The 113.0 points per game the Raptors average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Wizards give up (113.8).

Toronto has a 23-10 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.

The Raptors have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 115.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.9 points more than the 113.0 they've scored this season.

Toronto hits 10.9 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 33.9% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 12.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 37.4% from deep.

The Raptors rank 17th in the league by averaging 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 15th in the NBA, allowing 111.8 points per 100 possessions.

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9.5 221.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.