The Washington Wizards (33-41) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on March 26, 2023.

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Networks

Raptors Stats Insights

This season, the Raptors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

Toronto has a 19-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.

The 113 points per game the Raptors record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Wizards allow (113.8).

When Toronto totals more than 113.8 points, it is 23-10.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors put up 114.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.4 points per game in away games, a difference of three points per contest.

Toronto is allowing 110.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.6).

The Raptors are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging in away games (11). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.9% when playing at home and 33.8% away from home.

Raptors Injuries