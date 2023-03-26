How to Watch the Raptors vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (33-41) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on March 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch Raptors vs. Wizards with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Raptors Stats Insights
- This season, the Raptors have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
- Toronto has a 19-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.
- The 113 points per game the Raptors record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Wizards allow (113.8).
- When Toronto totals more than 113.8 points, it is 23-10.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors put up 114.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.4 points per game in away games, a difference of three points per contest.
- Toronto is allowing 110.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.6).
- The Raptors are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging in away games (11). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.9% when playing at home and 33.8% away from home.
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Precious Achiuwa
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Dalano Banton
|Out
|Thumb
|Scottie Barnes
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Joe Wieskamp
|Out
|Hamstring
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.