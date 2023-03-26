Scotiabank Arena is where the Toronto Raptors (36-38) and Washington Wizards (33-41) will go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Pascal Siakam and Deni Avdija are players to watch for the Raptors and Wizards, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Raptors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Raptors beat the Pistons on Friday, 118-97. Siakam scored a team-high 32 points (and chipped in nine assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 32 5 9 1 0 2 Chris Boucher 19 13 1 1 2 2 Fred VanVleet 18 3 4 2 0 3

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam puts up 24.3 points and 6.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 7.8 rebounds, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet is tops on his team in assists per game (7.0), and also averages 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes averages 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Jakob Poeltl paces the Raptors at 9.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.9 assists and 12.9 points.

OG Anunoby puts up 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 21.9 3.3 8.8 2.5 0.3 3.7 Pascal Siakam 20.6 7.7 6.0 1.0 0.3 1.1 Jakob Poeltl 14.6 9.4 2.3 1.0 1.3 0.0 OG Anunoby 16.9 3.4 1.3 1.8 0.4 2.8 Scottie Barnes 12.8 4.7 3.3 0.7 0.1 0.4

