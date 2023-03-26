On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Washington Wizards (33-41) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Toronto Raptors (36-38), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Wizards Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-9.5) 220.5 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-9.5) 220.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-9.5) 221 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-6.5) - -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 113.0 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.0 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential overall.
  • The Wizards have a -63 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (21st in league) and conceding 113.8 (16th in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 226 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 225.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this contest's total.
  • Toronto has put together a 36-37-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Washington is 34-38-2 ATS this season.

Raptors and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +25000 +8000 +125
Wizards +100000 +90000 -

