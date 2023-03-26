Raptors vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Washington Wizards (33-41) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Toronto Raptors (36-38), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-9.5)
|220.5
|-425
|+340
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-9.5)
|220.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-9.5)
|221
|-455
|+350
|Tipico
|Raptors (-6.5)
|-
|-240
|+200
Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 113.0 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.0 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards have a -63 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (21st in league) and conceding 113.8 (16th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 226 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 225.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this contest's total.
- Toronto has put together a 36-37-1 record against the spread this season.
- Washington is 34-38-2 ATS this season.
Raptors and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+125
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
