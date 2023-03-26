On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Washington Wizards (33-41) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Toronto Raptors (36-38), airing at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

NBCS-DC and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Raptors average 113.0 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 112.0 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -63 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (21st in league) and conceding 113.8 (16th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 226 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 225.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this contest's total.

Toronto has put together a 36-37-1 record against the spread this season.

Washington is 34-38-2 ATS this season.

Raptors and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +8000 +125 Wizards +100000 +90000 -

