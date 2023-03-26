Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Wizards (33-41) visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) after losing three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Raptors with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Raptors vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 115 - Wizards 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Raptors' .500 ATS win percentage (37-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .446 mark (33-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Toronto (5-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Washington (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (54.1% of the time) than Washington (48.6%).
- The Raptors have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-18) this season while the Wizards have a .340 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-31).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto is posting 113 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, allowing just 112 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This year, the Raptors rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.6 per game.
- The Raptors, who rank 24th in the league with 10.9 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.9% from downtown, which is third-worst in the NBA.
- So far this season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% from beyond the arc (26.1% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.