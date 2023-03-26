The Washington Wizards (33-41) visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) after losing three straight road games. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

NBCS-DC and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 115 - Wizards 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 9.5)

Wizards (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Raptors' .500 ATS win percentage (37-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .446 mark (33-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Toronto (5-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Washington (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (54.1% of the time) than Washington (48.6%).

The Raptors have a .591 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-18) this season while the Wizards have a .340 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-31).

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto is posting 113 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, allowing just 112 points per contest (fourth-best).

This year, the Raptors rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.6 per game.

The Raptors, who rank 24th in the league with 10.9 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.9% from downtown, which is third-worst in the NBA.

So far this season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% from beyond the arc (26.1% of the team's baskets).

