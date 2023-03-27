Having lost three in a row away from home, the Montreal Canadiens play at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Sabres and Canadiens square off on ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSG-B, and RDS
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/22/2022 Canadiens Sabres 7-2 BUF
10/27/2022 Sabres Canadiens 3-2 MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 268 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.
  • The Canadiens have 207 goals this season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 73 23 38 61 43 37 47.2%
Kirby Dach 57 14 24 38 31 27 38.9%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%
Mike Hoffman 59 13 19 32 37 17 60%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres have conceded 265 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.
  • The Sabres' 257 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Sabres are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 72 44 45 89 37 40 43.2%
Jeff Skinner 69 31 39 70 38 35 47.3%
Alex Tuch 64 32 36 68 32 49 45.6%
Rasmus Dahlin 68 14 50 64 57 41 -
Dylan Cozens 71 28 33 61 17 33 48.3%

