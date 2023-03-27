The Florida Panthers (36-30-7) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) on the road on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL.

In the last 10 contests, the Senators are 3-6-1. They have scored 32 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 36. They have gone on the power play 35 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (20.0% of opportunities).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.

Senators vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Senators 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+130)

Senators (+130) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a record of 35-33-5 this season and are 7-5-12 in overtime matchups.

In the 22 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Senators recorded just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

When Ottawa has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-7-1 record).

The Senators have earned 66 points in their 44 games with at least three goals scored.

Ottawa has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games this season and has recorded 31 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 24-16-1 (49 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 26 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 6th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.14 20th 23rd 3.42 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 1st 37 Shots 33.2 6th 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 9th 22.4% Power Play % 23.9% 7th 27th 74.9% Penalty Kill % 82.1% 8th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Senators vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL

ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.