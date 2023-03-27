Having lost three straight, the Florida Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Senators-Panthers matchup on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Senators vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators allow 3.2 goals per game (237 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Senators' 229 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Senators are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 69 35 46 81 54 54 40.6% Brady Tkachuk 73 33 42 75 46 29 47.6% Claude Giroux 73 28 41 69 31 46 58.5% Alex DeBrincat 73 23 36 59 36 44 56.3% Drake Batherson 73 21 36 57 36 35 34.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 250 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (253 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players