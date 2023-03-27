The Florida Panthers (36-30-7) go on the road to play the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL. The Panthers have lost three straight games.

Senators vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL

ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-135) Senators (+115) 7

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have won 13, or 34.2%, of the 38 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Ottawa has entered 31 games this season as an underdog by +115 or more and is 11-20 in those contests.

The Senators have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ottawa has played 35 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.

Senators vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 253 (5th) Goals 229 (20th) 250 (23rd) Goals Allowed 237 (21st) 55 (8th) Power Play Goals 65 (2nd) 65 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (17th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Six of Ottawa's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Senators have averaged a total of 6.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 7.

In their last 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3 goals.

The Senators have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (229 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Senators have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 237 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.

