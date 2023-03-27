Senators vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (36-30-7) go on the road to play the Ottawa Senators (35-33-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL. The Panthers have lost three straight games.
Senators vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, RDS2, and BSFL
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-135)
|Senators (+115)
|7
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have won 13, or 34.2%, of the 38 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Ottawa has entered 31 games this season as an underdog by +115 or more and is 11-20 in those contests.
- The Senators have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Ottawa has played 35 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.
Senators vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|253 (5th)
|Goals
|229 (20th)
|250 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|237 (21st)
|55 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|65 (2nd)
|65 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (17th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Six of Ottawa's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Senators have averaged a total of 6.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 7.
- In their last 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3 goals.
- The Senators have the league's 20th-ranked scoring offense (229 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Senators have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 237 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 20th in the league.
