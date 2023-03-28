How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-12) -- who've won three straight -- host the Montreal Canadiens (30-38-6) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Canadiens-Flyers matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Canadiens vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/24/2023
|Flyers
|Canadiens
|5-2 MON
|11/19/2022
|Canadiens
|Flyers
|5-4 (F/SO) MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 271 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 210 goals this season (2.8 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|74
|23
|38
|61
|45
|38
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|60
|13
|19
|32
|37
|18
|60%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flyers are conceding 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Flyers' 193 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|52
|27
|27
|54
|23
|28
|48.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|71
|17
|34
|51
|31
|35
|50.6%
|Scott Laughton
|68
|18
|23
|41
|38
|33
|46.9%
|Owen Tippett
|67
|21
|19
|40
|21
|36
|62.1%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|65
|10
|29
|39
|57
|22
|-
