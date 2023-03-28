The Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-12) -- who've won three straight -- host the Montreal Canadiens (30-38-6) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Canadiens-Flyers matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Canadiens vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/24/2023 Flyers Canadiens 5-2 MON 11/19/2022 Canadiens Flyers 5-4 (F/SO) MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 271 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 29th in the league.

The Canadiens have 210 goals this season (2.8 per game), 24th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 74 23 38 61 45 38 47.3% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2% Mike Hoffman 60 13 19 32 37 18 60%

Flyers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flyers are conceding 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Flyers' 193 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Flyers Key Players