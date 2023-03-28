The Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-12) host the Montreal Canadiens (30-38-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS. The Flyers have won three games in a row.

Canadiens vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-165) Canadiens (+140) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been listed as an underdog 68 times this season, and won 26, or 38.2%, of those games.

Montreal has a record of 21-38, a 35.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 36 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 193 (30th) Goals 210 (24th) 235 (18th) Goals Allowed 271 (29th) 31 (32nd) Power Play Goals 37 (26th) 53 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canadiens with DraftKings.

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Six of Montreal's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, Canadiens' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, 2.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Canadiens have scored 210 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 24th in the league.

The Canadiens' 271 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

They have a -61 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.