The Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-12) host the Montreal Canadiens (30-38-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS. The Flyers have won three straight games.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have recorded a 4-5-1 record after scoring 38 total goals (six power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 26.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 41 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-170)

Flyers (-170) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-1.6)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 10-6-16 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 30-38-6.

Montreal has earned 28 points (12-6-4) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games this season when the Canadiens ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Montreal has earned nine points (4-15-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 54 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games and registered 22 points with a record of 11-12-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 12-8-0 (24 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 53 games, going 18-29-6 to record 42 points.

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 30th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.66 28th 26th 29.3 Shots 27.6 30th 19th 31.4 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 32nd 15.6% Power Play % 17.1% 28th 26th 74.9% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 31st

Canadiens vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, TSN2, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.