Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be taking on the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 26, VanVleet put up 28 points, seven assists and three steals in a 114-104 win against the Wizards.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.8 22.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.3 Assists 7.5 7.0 8.6 PRA 32.5 31 34.1 PR 24.5 24 25.5 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.6



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Fred VanVleet has made 6.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 23.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.9 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.5 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 29th in the league, allowing 13.3 makes per contest.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 39 23 1 8 3 0 0 10/24/2022 39 24 4 9 4 0 1 10/22/2022 39 7 2 10 1 0 3

