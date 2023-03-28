Jakob Poeltl and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be facing off versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 114-104 win versus the Wizards, Poeltl totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Below we will dive into Poeltl's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 14.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 10.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.4 PRA 23.5 24.9 26.9 PR 21.5 22.1 24.5



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Heat

The Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.9 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

The Heat concede 25.5 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 21 7 7 0 0 0 2

