OG Anunoby could make a big impact for the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

Anunoby, in his most recent appearance, had 29 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 114-104 win over the Wizards.

Let's look at Anunoby's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.8 19.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 3.9 Assists -- 1.9 1.2 PRA 22.5 23.8 24.3 PR 20.5 21.9 23.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.2



OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Heat

Anunoby is responsible for attempting 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.5 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

OG Anunoby vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 43 32 10 3 1 1 0 10/24/2022 34 6 7 0 1 1 2 10/22/2022 38 13 9 0 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.