Pascal Siakam and his Toronto Raptors teammates take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Siakam, in his last game, had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Siakam's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.2 21.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 8.4 Assists 4.5 6.0 5.4 PRA 34.5 38 34.8 PR 29.5 32 29.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Pascal Siakam has made 8.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Siakam's Raptors average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.9 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.5 per game, 14th in the league.

The Heat are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2022 42 23 9 6 2 2 2 10/22/2022 40 23 8 9 0 1 1

