Raptors vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (37-38) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Raptors vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-3.5)
|220
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-3.5)
|219.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-3.5)
|220
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Raptors (-2.5)
|218.5
|-140
|+120
Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 113 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.9 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.
- The Heat have a -58 scoring differential, putting up 109.1 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.9 (second in NBA).
- These teams score 222.1 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.
- These two teams allow 221.8 points per game combined, 1.8 more points than the total for this contest.
- Toronto has put together a 37-37-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has put together a 27-44-4 record against the spread this season.
Raptors and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+105
|Heat
|+9000
|+3500
|-1098
