On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (37-38) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-3.5) 220 -165 +140
BetMGM Raptors (-3.5) 219.5 -165 +140
PointsBet Raptors (-3.5) 220 -159 +135
Tipico Raptors (-2.5) 218.5 -140 +120

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 113 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.9 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -58 scoring differential, putting up 109.1 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.9 (second in NBA).
  • These teams score 222.1 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • These two teams allow 221.8 points per game combined, 1.8 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Toronto has put together a 37-37-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has put together a 27-44-4 record against the spread this season.

Raptors and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +25000 +8000 +105
Heat +9000 +3500 -1098

