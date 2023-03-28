On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (37-38) take the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN

TNT and TSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Raptors average 113 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.9 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Heat have a -58 scoring differential, putting up 109.1 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.9 (second in NBA).

These teams score 222.1 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams allow 221.8 points per game combined, 1.8 more points than the total for this contest.

Toronto has put together a 37-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has put together a 27-44-4 record against the spread this season.

Raptors and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +8000 +105 Heat +9000 +3500 -1098

