The Toronto Raptors (37-38) take on the Miami Heat (40-35) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN.

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN

TNT and TSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Raptors with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 3.5)

Raptors (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Raptors (37-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 49.3% of the time, 13.3% more often than the Heat (27-44-4) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-6 against the spread compared to the 14-18-1 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (53.3% of the time) than Miami (46.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 27-18, a better mark than the Heat have put up (6-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto has been carried by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 111.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points scored (113 per contest).

The Raptors are averaging 23.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Raptors rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are making 10.9 threes per game (24th-ranked in league).

This season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% from beyond the arc (26.1% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.