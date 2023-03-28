The Toronto Raptors (37-38) take on the Miami Heat (40-35) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN.

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and TSN
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Raptors 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Raptors (- 3.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (220)
  • The Raptors (37-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 49.3% of the time, 13.3% more often than the Heat (27-44-4) this season.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-6 against the spread compared to the 14-18-1 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (53.3% of the time) than Miami (46.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 27-18, a better mark than the Heat have put up (6-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

  • Toronto has been carried by its defense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering only 111.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points scored (113 per contest).
  • The Raptors are averaging 23.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Raptors rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are making 10.9 threes per game (24th-ranked in league).
  • This season, Toronto has taken 64.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.2% from beyond the arc (26.1% of the team's baskets).

