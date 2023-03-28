The Toronto Raptors (37-38) hit the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) as just 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN. The point total is 219.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 219.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

In 48 of 75 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to total more than 219.5 points.

Toronto has an average total of 224.9 in its games this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raptors have a 39-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Toronto has won 27, or 60%, of the 45 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Toronto has a record of 25-15, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Raptors vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Heat Total Facts Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 48 64% 113 222.1 111.9 221.8 224 Heat 34 45.3% 109.1 222.1 109.9 221.8 219.6

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Raptors have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Toronto has played better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 39 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.

The Raptors score just 3.1 more points per game (113) than the Heat give up (109.9).

Toronto is 30-18 against the spread and 30-18 overall when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Splits

Raptors and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 39-36 21-20 41-34 Heat 27-48 8-8 36-39

Raptors vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Heat 113 Points Scored (PG) 109.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 30-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-16 30-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 25-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-26 25-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-15

