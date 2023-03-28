Raptors vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (37-38) hit the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) as just 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN. The point total is 219.5 in the matchup.
Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|219.5
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- In 48 of 75 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to total more than 219.5 points.
- Toronto has an average total of 224.9 in its games this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raptors have a 39-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- Toronto has won 27, or 60%, of the 45 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Toronto has a record of 25-15, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Raptors vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|48
|64%
|113
|222.1
|111.9
|221.8
|224
|Heat
|34
|45.3%
|109.1
|222.1
|109.9
|221.8
|219.6
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Raptors have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Toronto has played better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 39 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.
- The Raptors score just 3.1 more points per game (113) than the Heat give up (109.9).
- Toronto is 30-18 against the spread and 30-18 overall when scoring more than 109.9 points.
Raptors vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|39-36
|21-20
|41-34
|Heat
|27-48
|8-8
|36-39
Raptors vs. Heat Point Insights
|Raptors
|Heat
|113
|109.1
|21
|30
|30-18
|14-16
|30-18
|22-8
|111.9
|109.9
|5
|2
|25-5
|21-26
|25-5
|32-15
