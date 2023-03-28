The Toronto Raptors (37-38) hit the court against the Miami Heat (40-35) as just 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TSN. The point total is 219.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TNT and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -2.5 219.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 48 of 75 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to total more than 219.5 points.
  • Toronto has an average total of 224.9 in its games this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Raptors have a 39-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Toronto has won 27, or 60%, of the 45 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Toronto has a record of 25-15, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Raptors, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Raptors vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Heat Total Facts
Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 48 64% 113 222.1 111.9 221.8 224
Heat 34 45.3% 109.1 222.1 109.9 221.8 219.6

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Raptors have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Toronto has played better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 39 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.
  • The Raptors score just 3.1 more points per game (113) than the Heat give up (109.9).
  • Toronto is 30-18 against the spread and 30-18 overall when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Splits

Raptors and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 39-36 21-20 41-34
Heat 27-48 8-8 36-39

Raptors vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Heat
113
Points Scored (PG)
 109.1
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
30-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-16
30-18
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.9
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
25-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-26
25-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-15

