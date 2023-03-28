Heading into a game against the Miami Heat (40-35), the Toronto Raptors (37-38) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28 at Scotiabank Arena.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Raptors secured a 114-104 win against the Wizards. In the victory, OG Anunoby paced the Raptors with 29 points.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Will Barton SG Questionable Ankle 6.6 2.4 2.1 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 Dalano Banton PG Out Thumb 4.4 1.3 1.1 Joe Wieskamp SF Questionable Hamstring 1.8 0.4 0.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Jimmy Butler: Out (Neck), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT and TSN

Raptors Season Insights

The 113 points per game the Raptors put up are only 3.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.9).

Toronto is 30-18 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

On offense, the Raptors have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 115.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 113 they've put up over the course of this season.

Toronto hits 10.9 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 33.9% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

The Raptors average 112 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -5.5 219

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.