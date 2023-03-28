The Toronto Raptors (37-38) square off against the Miami Heat (40-35) on March 28, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Raptors Stats Insights

  • The Raptors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games Toronto shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.
  • The 113 points per game the Raptors score are just 3.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.9).
  • When Toronto totals more than 109.9 points, it is 30-18.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

  • The Raptors are averaging 114.4 points per game this season in home games, which is three more points than they're averaging in road games (111.4).
  • Toronto allows 110.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 113.6 away from home.
  • When playing at home, the Raptors are averaging 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.7) than in away games (11). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Will Barton Questionable Ankle
Otto Porter Jr. Out For Season Foot
Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Elbow
Dalano Banton Out Thumb
Joe Wieskamp Questionable Hamstring

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.