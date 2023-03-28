The Toronto Raptors (37-38) square off against the Miami Heat (40-35) on March 28, 2023.

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT, TSN

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Toronto shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.

The 113 points per game the Raptors score are just 3.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.9).

When Toronto totals more than 109.9 points, it is 30-18.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are averaging 114.4 points per game this season in home games, which is three more points than they're averaging in road games (111.4).

Toronto allows 110.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 113.6 away from home.

When playing at home, the Raptors are averaging 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.7) than in away games (11). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Raptors Injuries