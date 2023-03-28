How to Watch the Raptors vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (37-38) square off against the Miami Heat (40-35) on March 28, 2023.
Raptors vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT, TSN
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Toronto shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 19-8 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 17th.
- The 113 points per game the Raptors score are just 3.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.9).
- When Toronto totals more than 109.9 points, it is 30-18.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors are averaging 114.4 points per game this season in home games, which is three more points than they're averaging in road games (111.4).
- Toronto allows 110.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 113.6 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Raptors are averaging 0.3 fewer threes per game (10.7) than in away games (11). However, they have a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Will Barton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Dalano Banton
|Out
|Thumb
|Joe Wieskamp
|Questionable
|Hamstring
