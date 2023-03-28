The Toronto Raptors (37-38) and the Miami Heat (40-35) are slated to play on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Pascal Siakam is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT and TSN.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Raptors' Last Game

The Raptors won their most recent game versus the Wizards, 114-104, on Sunday. OG Anunoby led the way with 29 points, and also had eight rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM OG Anunoby 29 8 1 1 3 4 Fred VanVleet 28 4 7 3 1 5 Pascal Siakam 19 11 2 1 0 1

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam averages 24.2 points and 6 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 7.8 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet averages a team-leading 7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Scottie Barnes posts 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (9.2), and also puts up 12.9 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Anunoby puts up 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 22.2 3.3 8.6 2.5 0.2 3.6 Pascal Siakam 21 8.4 5.4 0.7 0.3 1.2 Jakob Poeltl 14.4 10.1 2.4 1 1.3 0 OG Anunoby 19.2 3.9 1.2 1.8 0.6 3.2 Scottie Barnes 12.9 4.9 3.3 1 0.2 0.4

