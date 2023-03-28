Scottie Barnes and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Barnes put up 13 points, six assists and three steals in a 114-104 win versus the Wizards.

If you'd like to make predictions on Barnes' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 15.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.4 PRA 26.5 27 25.4 PR 22.5 22.3 21 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.4



Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.3 per contest.

Barnes is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Barnes' Raptors average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.9 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 42 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.5 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 13.3 makes per contest.

Scottie Barnes vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 42 19 6 6 1 1 1 10/22/2022 13 11 2 2 0 1 0

