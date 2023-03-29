Columbia vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 29
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (31-6) and Columbia Lions (27-5) going head to head at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 74-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 29.
The Lions are coming off of a 77-71 victory over Harvard in their last outing on Sunday.
Columbia vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Columbia vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 74, Columbia 67
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- On January 6 versus the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in our computer rankings, the Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 58-55 victory on the road.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on November 27
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10
- 88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24
- 77-71 at home over Harvard (No. 58) on March 26
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and allowing 63 per outing, 134th in college basketball) and have a +505 scoring differential.
- Columbia scores fewer points in conference play (76.9 per game) than overall (78.8).
- The Lions are putting up fewer points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (79.1).
- At home Columbia is giving up 61.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (64.3).
- The Lions are averaging 75.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is three fewer points than their average for the season (78.8).
