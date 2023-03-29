Wednesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (31-6) and Columbia Lions (27-5) going head to head at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 74-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 29.

The Lions are coming off of a 77-71 victory over Harvard in their last outing on Sunday.

Columbia vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Columbia vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 74, Columbia 67

Columbia Schedule Analysis

On January 6 versus the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in our computer rankings, the Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 58-55 victory on the road.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on November 27

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10

88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24

77-71 at home over Harvard (No. 58) on March 26

Columbia Performance Insights