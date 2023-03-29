Wednesday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (31-6) and Columbia Lions (27-5) going head to head at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 74-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 29.

The Lions are coming off of a 77-71 victory over Harvard in their last outing on Sunday.

Columbia vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Columbia vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 74, Columbia 67

Columbia Schedule Analysis

  • On January 6 versus the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in our computer rankings, the Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 58-55 victory on the road.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
  • According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6
  • 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on November 27
  • 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10
  • 88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24
  • 77-71 at home over Harvard (No. 58) on March 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Columbia Performance Insights

  • The Lions outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and allowing 63 per outing, 134th in college basketball) and have a +505 scoring differential.
  • Columbia scores fewer points in conference play (76.9 per game) than overall (78.8).
  • The Lions are putting up fewer points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (79.1).
  • At home Columbia is giving up 61.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (64.3).
  • The Lions are averaging 75.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is three fewer points than their average for the season (78.8).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.