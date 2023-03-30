Coming off a victory last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Panthers-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/16/2023 Panthers Canadiens 9-5 FLA 1/19/2023 Canadiens Panthers 6-2 FLA 12/29/2022 Panthers Canadiens 7-2 FLA

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.6 goals per game (274 in total), 29th in the league.

With 212 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 75 23 38 61 45 39 47.4% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2% Mike Hoffman 61 13 19 32 37 18 60%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers rank 23rd in goals against, giving up 257 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (258 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players