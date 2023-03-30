The Florida Panthers (37-31-7), coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6) at Bell Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL. The Canadiens fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in their last outing.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-225) Canadiens (+190) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 69 games this season, and won 26 (37.7%).

Montreal is 12-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +190 or more on the moneyline.

The Canadiens have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 36 of 75 games this season.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 258 (4th) Goals 212 (25th) 257 (23rd) Goals Allowed 274 (29th) 56 (7th) Power Play Goals 37 (26th) 68 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (29th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Five of Montreal's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 2.6 more goals than their season game score average of 7.6 goals.

The Canadiens have scored 212 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 25th in the league.

The Canadiens have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 274 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.

They have a -62 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

