Canadiens vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (37-31-7), coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6) at Bell Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL. The Canadiens fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in their last outing.
Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-225)
|Canadiens (+190)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 69 games this season, and won 26 (37.7%).
- Montreal is 12-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +190 or more on the moneyline.
- The Canadiens have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 36 of 75 games this season.
Canadiens vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|258 (4th)
|Goals
|212 (25th)
|257 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|274 (29th)
|56 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (26th)
|68 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Five of Montreal's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Canadiens total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 2.6 more goals than their season game score average of 7.6 goals.
- The Canadiens have scored 212 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 274 total, which ranks 29th among league teams.
- They have a -62 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.
