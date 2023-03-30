The Florida Panthers (37-31-7) take on the Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6) at Bell Centre on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the last 10 games, the Canadiens have registered a 4-6-0 record after putting up 37 total goals (six power-play goals on 20 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 30.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 40 goals in those games.

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in Thursday's game.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-195)

Panthers (-195) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 10-6-16 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 30-39-6.

In the 23 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

This season the Canadiens recorded only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).

When Montreal has scored two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-16-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals in 38 games, earning 54 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 23 games and picked up 22 points with a record of 11-12-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 12-9-0 (24 points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 53 games. The Canadiens went 18-29-6 in those matchups (42 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.83 26th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.65 26th 1st 36.9 Shots 27.6 30th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 11th 22.1% Power Play % 17.1% 28th 27th 74.5% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.